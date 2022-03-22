Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE PB opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

