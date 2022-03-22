Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,331 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

