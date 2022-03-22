Founders Capital Management Sells 249 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

