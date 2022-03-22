Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

