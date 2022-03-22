Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.57 and a 200-day moving average of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

