Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.74) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.46 ($65.34). 582,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.