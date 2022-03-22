Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.38.

FRSH stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,768. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

