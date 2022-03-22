Frontier Group (ULCC) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 663 2185 3134 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.40 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 5.99

Frontier Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group competitors beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

