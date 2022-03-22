FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.90. FutureFuel shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 310,699 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.74.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 114,479 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

