FY2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $16.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

