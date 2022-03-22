FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn $7.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.12.

VTYX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

