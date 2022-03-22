FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $560.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

