Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

GAMB stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

