Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,622. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

