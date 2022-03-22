Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Cut by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

