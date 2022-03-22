Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.26. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 297,080 shares.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 140.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 121.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

