GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.