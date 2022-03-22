GFS Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period.

EFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.83. 4,150,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

