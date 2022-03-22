GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. 32,568,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

