GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,447 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

