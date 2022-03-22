GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

