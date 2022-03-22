Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 472,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,210. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

