Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6784 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

