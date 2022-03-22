GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 192,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,107,510 shares.The stock last traded at $43.20 and had previously closed at $42.84.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

