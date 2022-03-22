Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

