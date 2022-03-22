Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of GLBS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

