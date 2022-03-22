goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $209.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHMEF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

EHMEF stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $94.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

