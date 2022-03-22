Golden Green Inc. Cuts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of X stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 20,453,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,311,807. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

