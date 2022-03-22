Golden Green Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP traded up $30.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $714.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,146. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,211.86. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

