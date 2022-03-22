Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

DOCU traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.97. 162,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

