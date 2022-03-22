Golden Green Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

