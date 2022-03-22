Golden Green Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

LRCX traded up $14.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.99. 14,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.