Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

