Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of GTIM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.32.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
