Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

