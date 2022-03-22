Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

GSF traded down GBX 4.02 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 112.98 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,233. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.05.

