Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 143,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,410,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $561.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

