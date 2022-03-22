Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Down 3.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 89,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,410,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

