Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.