Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

