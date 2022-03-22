Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

