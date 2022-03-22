GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $22.79 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $347,311.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.25 or 0.07018599 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,878.70 or 0.99445983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040524 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

