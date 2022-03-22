Hamster Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $148,422.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00045712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.80 or 0.07048766 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,045.19 or 1.00151449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

