Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 361,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $984.46 million, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

