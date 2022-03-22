Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 3.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 39,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,533,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

