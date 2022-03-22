Harrington Investments INC Buys 598 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. 1,680,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

