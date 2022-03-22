Harrington Investments INC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,832. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

