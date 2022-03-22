Harrington Investments INC Sells 285 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

