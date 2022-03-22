Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($109.89) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €111.91 ($122.97).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €75.64 ($83.12) on Tuesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.94. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

