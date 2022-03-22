HC Wainwright Cuts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $11.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.