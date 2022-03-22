HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $81.22.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

