Head-To-Head Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.66 $56.71 million $1.16 14.83 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 9.08 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.85

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.60%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

